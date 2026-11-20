Three crashes have occurred after dark at Devlin Road and Jennell Drive, the only entrance and exit for Barrett’s Crossing and Jennell Estates in Bristow, inside the work zone for Prince William County’s Devlin Road Widening project.
Prince William County Police Lt. Jonathan Perok provided these details on Friday: On Nov. 15 at 6:08 p.m., a driver making a left turn from Jennell Drive onto Devlin Road entered the path of another vehicle and was cited for failing to yield; the crash caused minor injuries. On Nov. 17 at 6:05 p.m., a driver making a left turn from Devlin Road crossed in front of a vehicle traveling the opposite direction and was cited for failing to yield; injuries were minor or none. On Nov. 19 at 6:55 p.m., police have no reportable details on file, consistent with no injuries or significant damage; a citation for driving on a suspended or revoked license was issued, though it is not clear to which driver. Concrete barriers have limited sight lines for drivers exiting Jennell Drive. After a Nov. 18 on-site meeting, the county added a temporary light and adjusted a barrier, but the third crash followed. Residents are asking for an emergency four-way stop or temporary signal, a lower work-zone speed limit, and flaggers or police presence after dark. Senator Danica Roem has contacted VDOT, and the offices of Supervisor Tom Gordy and Chair Deshundra Jefferson have been notified.
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From email:
Hello,
I’m a Bristow resident, and I’d like to share a story affecting two neighborhoods in the Brentsville District.
There have been at least three crashes in less than a week at Devlin Road and Jennell Drive, the only way in or out of the Barrett’s Crossing and Jennell Estates communities. Police responded to all three:
- Sunday evening, November 15
- Tuesday night, November 17
- Thursday evening, November 19
These are the three I saw myself. There may be others.
All three happened after dark, inside the work zone for the County’s Devlin Road Widening project. Concrete barriers block the view of oncoming traffic, so drivers leaving Jennell Drive can’t see approaching cars until they are already in the lane. Left turns out of the neighborhood are especially dangerous.
Residents have been raising this all week. After an on-site meeting with the County on November 18, the County added a temporary light and adjusted a barrier, but the third crash happened after those changes. The County told us the traffic control plan is VDOT-approved, that VDOT previously denied a request to lower the speed limit, and that the current setup will remain until about early summer 2027.
Residents are now asking for an emergency four-way stop or temporary signal, a lower work-zone speed limit, and flaggers or police presence after dark. Senator Danica Roem has contacted VDOT on our behalf, and Supervisor Tom Gordy’s and Chair Jefferson’s offices have been notified.