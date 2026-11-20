Three crashes have occurred after dark at Devlin Road and Jennell Drive, the only entrance and exit for Barrett’s Crossing and Jennell Estates in Bristow, inside the work zone for Prince William County’s Devlin Road Widening project.

Prince William County Police Lt. Jonathan Perok provided these details on Friday: On Nov. 15 at 6:08 p.m., a driver making a left turn from Jennell Drive onto Devlin Road entered the path of another vehicle and was cited for failing to yield; the crash caused minor injuries. On Nov. 17 at 6:05 p.m., a driver making a left turn from Devlin Road crossed in front of a vehicle traveling the opposite direction and was cited for failing to yield; injuries were minor or none. On Nov. 19 at 6:55 p.m., police have no reportable details on file, consistent with no injuries or significant damage; a citation for driving on a suspended or revoked license was issued, though it is not clear to which driver. Concrete barriers have limited sight lines for drivers exiting Jennell Drive. After a Nov. 18 on-site meeting, the county added a temporary light and adjusted a barrier, but the third crash followed. Residents are asking for an emergency four-way stop or temporary signal, a lower work-zone speed limit, and flaggers or police presence after dark. Senator Danica Roem has contacted VDOT, and the offices of Supervisor Tom Gordy and Chair Deshundra Jefferson have been notified.

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