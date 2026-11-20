The Fredericksburg Free Press covers city government and says its job is to report the news fairly. Now the online news site has come to the city’s Economic Development Authority with an unsolicited proposal: $25,000 a year for marketing and sponsored content.

The board took up the proposal on Nov. 9 but did not approve or reject it. It instead directed its Marketing & Promotions committee to meet with Free Press representatives and bring options back before a December or January meeting.

The written proposal, presented by Josh Summits, director of the city’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, asks for $15,000 for an EDA marketing and promotion program and $10,000 for EDA participation in “Biz Beat Pitch,” a Free Press entrepreneurship feature. The packet, posted with the amended Nov. 9 agenda, describes homepage and Biz Beat logo rotation, a quarterly podcast and video, newsletter and social messaging, and opportunities to submit tips “for independent editorial consideration.” The Pitch component would include monthly five-minute entrepreneur video pitches distributed through Biz Beat channels, with the Free Press retaining control over publication.

Staff said the proposal arrived about two weeks earlier from Seth Silber of the Free Press, following conversations tied to the EDA’s Oct. 5 retreat. Silber appeared remotely after the board suspended its rules for outside comment. A marketing committee member asked to wait until December to present options. The chair and staff framed the next step as the Marketing & Promotions committee members Eugeniy Mikityuk and David Fraser meeting with Silber and other Free Press staff, with the possibility of considering the $15,000 and $10,000 pieces separately. Official minutes of the Nov. 9 meeting have not yet been posted; they are expected to come up for approval at the next regular meeting on Dec. 14.

Free Press describes deal as sponsored content with clear labeling

Joey LoMonaco, editor in chief of the Fredericksburg Free Press, told Potomac Local News on Nov. 13 that the arrangement, as pitched, is sponsored content that would run through the BizBeat newsletter. He said Bill Freehling, who has produced BizBeat for several years, does not cover city council or the EDA. Exact deliverables remain to be determined.

“While we don’t have a written policy, if you go on our website, there’s a widget labeled ‘Sponsored Content,’” LoMonaco said. “Every story and every piece of content in it has a headline that starts with ‘Sponsored Content:’ and the byline is by the sponsor. There’s usually an editor’s note at the bottom.” He said the same distinction would apply audibly for video or podcast. He has not discussed exclusive access and said he would add a disclosure on news coverage where the EDA is a principal subject.

Asked what he would do if the EDA tried to stop a story, LoMonaco said: “Tough luck. You can take your $25,000 back.”

Staff and council say no direct city funds at stake

The Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority is a separate public body that does not receive general city tax dollars for its regular operations. Its money comes mainly from fees on bonds it issues, repayments on the small-business loans it makes, and interest on its deposits. The only city money it regularly receives is a dedicated Sports Tourism Fund allocation that the city budgets and directs to the authority for that specific purpose. Summits said that if the board moved forward with the Free Press proposal, it would draw from the EDA’s own non-city revenue, not from city taxpayer funds. Council Member Joy Crump later confirmed the same point: the city only gives the EDA budgeted money for sports tourism, and anything outside that heading would not use city funds.

Overlapping roles and prior Free Press funding

Meredith Schatz is both EDA chair and Free Press board vice-chair. The Free Press board page states she currently serves on the EDA.

Bill Freehling, who would handle the sponsored BizBeat work, was Fredericksburg’s director of economic development and tourism until June 2024. Summits now holds that city position.

Seth Silber, Free Press co-chair, is also president and a minority shareholder of the Fredericksburg Nationals. After the Silber family’s long ownership of the franchise (dating to 1990 as the Potomac Nationals), the team was sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings in June 2025. Silber remained as president. He was involved in the team’s 2018–2021 relocation to Fredericksburg and the public-private agreement for Virginia Credit Union Stadium. He also serves on the boards of the Fredericksburg Area Museum and Sunshine Ballpark and practices antitrust law in Washington, D.C. The Free Press has previously received a $10,000 one-year commitment from the Stafford County EDA, approved in August 2023.

Parallel in Richmond

A recent City of Richmond paid-content arrangement with the Richmond Times-Dispatch provides a comparable Virginia example. The city is paying $22,000 for a package that includes a “Richmond 804” podcast hosted by Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald II, printed “Richmond Report” inserts in the Sunday paper, and a live event. The RTD’s pitch framed the content as structured storytelling that could reduce the need for constant interviews or reactive press. The material is labeled as sponsored, and the newspaper has said sponsored content is operationally separate from its newsroom. The deal does not grant exclusive journalistic access that excludes other reporters.

In Fredericksburg, LoMonaco has said no exclusive access has been discussed. The EDA’s marketing committee is expected to follow up before the board’s next regular meeting.