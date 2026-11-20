McDaniel College has awarded Danielle Cummings of Woodbridge (22193) a Military and First Responder Legacy Scholarship valued at up to $132,000, or $33,000 annually over four years.

All military veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their children, and children of first responders (law enforcement officer, career firefighter, licensed EMT/paramedic, or 911 dispatcher) can apply for this guaranteed scholarship to attend McDaniel College. The scholarship is also open to children of service members and first responders who died in the line of duty, regardless of years of service.

The Military and First Responder Legacy Scholarship is among the largest scholarships offered at McDaniel. There is no limit to the number of Military and First Responder Legacy Scholarships awarded annually by McDaniel.

For more information, visit www.mcdaniel.edu/legacy.