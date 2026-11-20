A new Shell gas station at 6371 John James Way in Haymarket will sell regular unleaded fuel for $2.99 a gallon during its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, according to Petroleum Marketing Group, Inc.

The station has 10 gas pumps. The celebration includes a DJ, food and drink samples, family games, and prize drawings for gift cards, a flat-screen TV, and two children’s bicycles.

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Petroleum Marketing Group, INC and Shell Fuel Brand Host Grand Opening of Haymarket Location with Community Celebration

Petroleum Marketing Group, INC. and Shell at 6371 John James Way, Haymarket, VA are excited to invite the Haymarket community and surrounding areas to celebrate the grand opening of their gas station and convenience destination on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Conveniently located at 6371 John James Way in Haymarket, Virginia, the location will offer 10 gas pumps and serve as a go-to stop for quality fuel and everyday convenience for both residents and travelers.

The grand opening event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Guests can enjoy live entertainment from DJ MilkTruck, food and drink samples, and a variety of family-friendly games and activities.

During the grand opening event, patrons can fuel up for $2.99 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Customers are encouraged to download the Shell App and create a Fuel Rewards account ahead of the event to claim exclusive fuel offers.

Guests will also have the chance to win gift cards and other prizes, including a flat-screen TV and two children’s bicycles, making it a celebration with something for everyone!

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Celebration and discount fuel offer: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: 6371 John James Way, Haymarket, VA 20169