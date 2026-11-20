Virginia House Republicans plan to introduce legislation requiring Gov. Abigail Spanberger to complete the state’s participation in a federal scholarship tax credit program, The Center Square reported.

Qualifying cash donations made starting Jan. 1 will be eligible for a federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 per eligible taxpayer, according to the IRS.

The governor’s office told The Center Square on Monday that the administration had yet to see evidence that the program would benefit Virginia’s public school students.

“Public money should go to public education,” the office said.

The caucus announced its legislative proposal Wednesday, saying families should have access to scholarships for tutoring, school supplies and other education expenses. Republicans said the decision to participate should not rest solely with the governor.

“This legislation makes clear that Virginia should participate and that families should not lose out because of the governor’s political decision,” House Republican Leader Terry Kilgore said in the caucus statement.

Spanberger’s administration last Friday said it does not plan to complete Virginia’s enrollment in the program for 2027.

Former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration filed an advance election, and the IRS lists Virginia among the states that completed that initial step.

Under Treasury and IRS temporary rules, Virginia must submit a list of qualifying scholarship organizations by Feb. 15 to participate that year. Without that filing, no organization in Virginia would qualify.

“This money does not impact public schools or state funding and will go to other states if the governor does not opt in for Virginia’s participation,” Kilgore said.

The IRS says taxpayers can claim the credit for qualifying donations to approved scholarship organizations in participating states regardless of where they live. Virginia donors could claim the credit even if the state does not participate.

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from the governor’s office on the proposed legislation.

In its Monday response, the office pointed to $2 billion in new education funding in Virginia’s two-year budget for 2026-28 and said Spanberger would continue to focus on giving public schools the resources they need.

Democrats have majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, so Republicans would need Democratic support to pass the legislation. Spanberger could also veto it.

The next regular legislative session of 30 to 45 days begins Jan. 13.