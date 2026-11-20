Prince William County police said a 46-year-old Washington, D.C., man sought in a 2022 Woodbridge felony eluding case has been arrested. Stafford County sheriff’s deputies, meanwhile, arrested a 48-year-old Stafford man and a 31-year-old Fredericksburg woman after a larceny at the Exxon on Warrenton Road, according to daily incident reports released Friday.

Prince William County Police Department

Felony Eluding Update – Prince William Parkway and Elm Farm Road, Woodbridge

The suspect sought in connection with a felony eluding reported in the area of Prince William Parkway and Elm Farm Road in Woodbridge on Nov. 27, 2022, has been arrested, Prince William County police said. On Nov. 4, Fairfax County police took the accused, identified as Leontay Timothy Carroll, 46, of Washington, D.C., into custody.

Carroll was charged with felony eluding, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, grand larceny, reckless driving and hit and run. His court date is pending.

According to a previous police release, officers on Nov. 27, 2022, at 8:55 p.m. attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Prince William Parkway and Elm Farm Road in Woodbridge for speeding. During the encounter with the driver, later identified as Carroll, officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle before he sped away. Officers did not pursue the vehicle. A short time later, officers responded to the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Kenwood Drive for a vehicle that had overturned. Officers determined it was the same vehicle involved in the earlier stop. The vehicle was unoccupied. A police K-9 searched the area for the driver, who was not located. While searching the vehicle, officers located suspected illegal narcotics and marijuana. Police determined the vehicle had previously been left at a local business by the owner after a mechanical issue. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Carroll.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Larceny – 375 Warrenton Road

On Nov. 19 at 12:35 a.m., Deputy Jett responded to a larceny report at the nearby Exxon. Information was provided that the suspects had been trespassed from the store previously, and the first suspect had caused a disturbance. While the disturbance was taking place, the second suspect concealed items in their clothing and then passed all points of sale without paying. Camera footage confirmed the recount of events. The suspects were subsequently located and arrested.

An initial investigation revealed that the second suspect was wanted out of Spotsylvania County. The first suspect was identified as a 48-year-old male from Stafford and was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. The second suspect was identified as a 31-year-old female from Fredericksburg and was charged with shoplifting, as well as served on her outstanding warrants.

Fraud – 1225 Courthouse Road

On Nov. 19 at 3:54 p.m., Deputy Ramos responded to a fraud report regarding a Department of Health and Human Services scam. The victim reported receiving an email claiming that the victim had won a DHHS grant, but the victim had to pay administrative costs and taxes to receive the funds. The suspects requested the payments through gift cards. After the victim provided the gift card information, they recognized the scam and stopped all contact with the suspects. The victim notified their bank and blocked the suspects’ phone number. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Fraud – Mountain View Road

On Nov. 19 at 4:46 p.m., Deputy Ramos responded to a fraud report regarding a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office impersonation scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office, stating that the victim had missed jury duty. The suspects then stated that the victim had a warrant out for their arrest but could pay to avoid being arrested. After the victim provided the funds, they contacted the legitimate Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Ramos advised the victim that the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office will never contact somebody to pay a fine to avoid arrest, nor will any law enforcement agency.

Fraud – Richwood Cove

On Nov. 19 at 10:04 p.m., Deputy Jett responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized account opening. The victim reported being notified about a new account opening that affected their credit. The victim then noticed that a new phone account had been opened in Michigan using their identity. A police report was needed for the investigation.

The report does not include all reported crimes but provides an overview of recent incidents in the community. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

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