Manassas City Police arrested Freddy Ramos Guerra, 35, on the morning of November 20, 2026, on a charge of aggravated sexual battery. Detectives began the case in 2023 after allegations that an adult male inappropriately touched a child. Before they finished the investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Ramos Guerra in an unrelated matter. Detectives obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual battery and learned he had previously been accused of similar offenses in another jurisdiction.

Several months ago, detectives found information that Ramos Guerra may have reentered the United States and that the warrant was still active. They located him in Arlington, Virginia. With assistance from Arlington County Police Department detectives and the United States Marshals Service, officers took him into custody. The release does not name the victim, the child’s age, or the other jurisdiction. It does not say where the original incident occurred or whether Ramos Guerra is being held.

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