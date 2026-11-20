Manassas City Police arrested Freddy Ramos Guerra, 35, on the morning of November 20, 2026, on a charge of aggravated sexual battery. Detectives began the case in 2023 after allegations that an adult male inappropriately touched a child. Before they finished the investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported Ramos Guerra in an unrelated matter. Detectives obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual battery and learned he had previously been accused of similar offenses in another jurisdiction.
Several months ago, detectives found information that Ramos Guerra may have reentered the United States and that the warrant was still active. They located him in Arlington, Virginia. With assistance from Arlington County Police Department detectives and the United States Marshals Service, officers took him into custody. The release does not name the victim, the child’s age, or the other jurisdiction. It does not say where the original incident occurred or whether Ramos Guerra is being held.
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Full press release:
In 2023, detectives began investigating a case involving allegations that an adult male inappropriately touched a child. Before the investigation was completed, detectives learned that the suspect had been deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in connection with an unrelated matter. The investigation resulted in detectives obtaining a warrant charging Freddy Ramos Guerra with aggravated sexual battery. During the course of the investigation, detectives also learned that the suspect had previously been accused of similar offenses in another jurisdiction.
Several months ago, detectives discovered information that Freddy Ramos Guerra may have reentered the United States and that the outstanding warrant remained active. An extensive investigation followed, during which detectives ultimately located the suspect in Arlington, Virginia. With assistance from Arlington County Police Department detectives and the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the suspect was taken into custody on the morning of November 20, 2026.
Arrested:
Ramos Guerra, Freddy 35 y/o
Charge:
18.2-67.3 Aggravated sexual battery
Anyone with information about these events is encouraged to call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at 703.257.8092 or Crime Solvers. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The confidential 24-hour tip line is 703.330.0330. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
Si usted tiene información sobre estos eventos, favor de llamar al departamento de policía de la ciudad de Manassas a 703.257.8092, o a la solucionistr de crimen (Crime Solvers). Crime Solvers pagará un premio de hasta $1,000 en efectivo por información que ayude en arrestar los sospechosos en estos casos. Llame las 24 horas al 703.330.0330. Nunca tiene que dar su nombre; solamente la información. Información también se pueden enviar a través de la aplicación P3 Tips en su dispositivo móvil.