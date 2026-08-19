Dog Krazy Celebrates 20 Years Saturday

Dog Krazy will celebrate its 20th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 22, with 20% off everything in the store and special anniversary goodie bags with purchase while supplies last at all locations, according to a company press release. The Virginia pet retailer, founded in 2006 in Fredericksburg by Nancy Guinn and inspired by her Bulldog named Piglet, has grown into a multi-location business focused on high-quality nutrition, natural products, education and personal service. Locations include the Stafford store at 315 Garrisonville Road along with several in Fredericksburg and the Richmond area.

The release notes that some former managers now own franchise locations and highlights long-term relationships with customers and their pets across generations. Exact celebration hours, a full list of participating stores and contact details were not included in the announcement. Customers can find addresses and more information at dogkrazy.com.

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Dog Krazy Celebrates 20 Years of Putting Pets First

Virginia pet retailer marks its 20th anniversary Saturday, August 22, with a company-wide celebration, 20% off and customer giveaways

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — August 19, 2026 — What started with a Bulldog named Piglet, a love of animals and an idea has grown into 20 years of Dog Krazy.

This Saturday, August 22, Dog Krazy will celebrate its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of helping pet parents make better choices for the animals they love.

Founded in 2006 by Nancy Guinn, Dog Krazy began with a simple belief: pet stores could do things differently. They could focus on better nutrition, carefully selected products, education and building genuine relationships with the people and pets who walked through the door.

Twenty years later, that belief is still at the heart of Dog Krazy.

“It is almost impossible to put into words what 20 years means to us,” said Dog Krazy founder Nancy Guinn. “Dog Krazy started because of a Bulldog. We had no idea where that beginning would take us. Twenty years later, we have watched puppies become senior dogs, welcomed new generations of pets into the same families and built friendships with customers who have been with us for years. Dog Krazy has become so much more than a pet store.”

Over the past two decades, Dog Krazy has grown from its beginnings in Fredericksburg into a multi-location Virginia business, including independently owned franchise locations. Through that growth, the company has remained focused on pet nutrition, natural products, education and personal service.

For the Guinns, one of the most meaningful parts of the milestone is seeing other people build their own futures through Dog Krazy. Our once managers now own their individual Dog Krazy locations. They helped us build this business and now own a part of it.

“Watching our franchise owners and team members care about Dog Krazy and our customers the way we do has been one of the greatest parts of this journey,” Guinn said. “We are incredibly proud of what this company has become, but we are even more excited about where it is going.”

A 20th Anniversary Celebration

To thank the customers who made the milestone possible, Dog Krazy locations will celebrate throughout the day on Saturday, August 22.

Customers can enjoy:

20% off everything in the store

Special 20th anniversary goodie bags with purchase while supplies last

Anniversary celebrations at all Dog Krazy locations

The anniversary is also an opportunity to recognize the countless pets who have been part of the Dog Krazy story over the past 20 years.

“Some customers have been shopping with us for so long that we knew their first dog, and now we know the dogs who came after them,” Guinn said. “That is the part that means the most. People trusted us with animals who are members of their families. We never take that trust for granted.”

As Dog Krazy enters its third decade, the company plans to continue growing while holding onto the principles that built the business in the first place: better products, knowledgeable people, strong local relationships and an unapologetic love of animals.

“We wouldn’t be celebrating 20 years without the people who walked through our doors, told their friends about us, supported us through every chapter and trusted us with their pets,” Guinn said. “This anniversary belongs to them too.”

It started with a bulldog. It continues because of you.

About Dog Krazy

Founded in 2006, Dog Krazy is a Virginia-based independent pet retailer focused on high-quality pet nutrition, natural products, education and exceptional customer service. For 20 years, Dog Krazy has helped pet parents find products and solutions tailored to the individual needs of their animals while building a community centered around one simple idea: when you love your pets like family, you get a little Dog Krazy.