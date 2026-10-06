Manassas council hears three interim-mayor candidates and makes no appointment

Go to Ollivant says he has blood cancer and will stay in the race against Vindman

Ollivant says he has blood cancer and will stay in the race against Vindman

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Go to VDOT lists overnight I-95 work through Friday

VDOT lists overnight I-95 work through Friday

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Go to Prince William libraries to close Monday for staff training

Prince William libraries to close Monday for staff training

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Go to Sudley roundabout stays under the existing signal while Manassas builds it

Sudley roundabout stays under the existing signal while Manassas builds it

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