Manassas Manassas council hears three interim-mayor candidates and makes no appointment By PLN News Published October 6, 2026 at 3:04PM Ralph J. Smith, Tom Osina and Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe, the three Manassas City Council members who asked Monday to be appointed interim mayor. Credit City of Manassas. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #City Council #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council