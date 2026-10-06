Manassas

Manassas council hears three interim-mayor candidates and makes no appointment

By PLN News
Ralph J. Smith, Tom Osina and Mark D. Wolfe
Ralph J. Smith, Tom Osina and Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe, the three Manassas City Council members who asked Monday to be appointed interim mayor. Credit City of Manassas.

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