Quantico mayor: town at 20% water pressure after base system failure; boil-water order coming

The Town of Quantico is running at about 20 percent water pressure after a problem on Marine Corps Base Quantico’s system, Mayor Kevin Brown said Tuesday, and the town has no estimate for when full service will return.

Brown said the town has not been given specifics on the cause. Residents began reporting pressure problems midday Monday, and some said they first noticed issues Friday. The entire town is affected — 560 residents and dozens of businesses — along with some portion of the base. Brown said he does not know the scope of the impact on the installation.

“We have not received any ETA on resolution,” Brown wrote. It is the town’s understanding the Marine Corps Base Quantico is still investigating the issue to determine the cause of the service issue.”

The town does not treat its own drinking water. It buys finished water from the base’s Mainside system, which draws from Breckenridge Reservoir and serves both the installation and the civilian town inside the fence line. That is why a disruption on base immediately hits taps on Potomac Avenue and throughout town.

Bottled water, fire backup, and a boil-water order

At the town’s request, Prince William County Emergency Management was delivering two pallets of bottled water Tuesday morning to hand out as residents need it. County emergency officials are also helping schedule water testing through the Prince William Health District.

Prince William Fire and Rescue engines can draw water directly from the Potomac River if pressure is too low to fight a fire, Brown said.

The town issued a recommended boil-water advisory earlier Tuesday by text and social media. Brown said he then spoke with Mr. Leake at the Virginia Department of Health, who told him the town must issue a town-wide boil-water advisory because of the low pressure. The town hoped to have that advisory out by 1 p.m.

Brown said the town is in contact with the base, county emergency management, and VDH and will share more as it becomes available.

Code Red on Main Side

Overnight, Marine Corps Base Quantico placed Main Side under Code Red, closing buildings there, including child development centers and schools. Only mission-essential personnel were expected to report. West Side remained Code Green, the base said.

Asked whether the Code Red is solely because of the water problem, Brown said, “I believe so but not 100% sure.”

The town’s Monday evening notice had described a water-system issue on the base that left residents without water as of about 6 p.m. and gave no return-to-service time. Brown’s Tuesday update framed the problem as severely reduced pressure, not a complete shutoff.

Town in the middle of a $17 million water rebuild

Brown has said the town is in the middle of a roughly $17 million water upgrade — work he described as a joint effort that has involved the Marine Corps — to replace aging distribution lines and rehabilitate sewer infrastructure.

Town bid documents posted in late 2025 describe a full replacement of Quantico’s water distribution system: new mains, building services and meters, plus wastewater collection repairs including manhole lining, frame-and-cover replacement, sewer spot repairs and new clean-outs. Listings put that contract in a $5 million to $15 million range, with substantial completion targeted for Oct. 16, 2026. A related pump-station and water-main relocation package was bid in the same window. Combined, the work is in the range Brown cited.

The town’s pipe project is separate from the base’s own long-running plan to replace its 1918-era Mainside water treatment plant. A 2024 Marine Corps draft environmental assessment evaluated a new plant, a connection between the Mainside and Westside systems, demolition of the old plant and new storage. The existing plant treats about 1 million gallons a day for Marines, families, civilian employees and the town.

Wittman previously pulled into townbase water fight

Tuesday’s outage lands on a longer dispute over how the town is billed for base water and how it pays to rebuild its own pipes.

In January 2021, Brown said the Marine Corps had threatened to shut off water unless the town signed a new service agreement by Feb. 1. He said the last written rate he could find was a 1930 contract — 10 cents per 1,000 gallons, versus the then-current $4.35 — and that the town could not fund $2 million to $4 million in distribution repairs while paying retail customer rates. At the time he asked Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, and Sen. Tim Kaine to intervene.

Marine Corps Base Quantico had not returned Potomac Local questions as of mid-morning Tuesday.

This story will be updated when the town issues the VDH-required boil-water advisory, when bottled water is staged, or when the base responds.