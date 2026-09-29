Police Blotter: Michael C. Davis Sentenced to 178 Years in Tatiana David Killing

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect in a Sept. 21 robbery at a Chatham Heights Road massage spa was arrested after investigators determined the suspect had stolen money from the business on multiple occasions. The report also includes Michael C. Davis’s 178-year sentence, a Virginia State Police account of a triple-fatal crash on the Interstate 395 exit ramp at Shirlington Road, and Stafford’s Sept. 29 daily incident report, which listed three fraud complaints and a public-intoxication arrest.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sentencing — Michael C. Davis, Tatiana David homicide

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Michael C. Davis, 38, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, by Judge Kimberly A. Irving to 258 years with 80 years suspended, leaving 178 years to serve.

A Prince William County jury on Feb. 4, 2026, convicted Davis of second-degree murder, abduction, three counts of attempt to commit aggravated murder of a law-enforcement officer, 10 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and felony eluding.

Prosecutors said the case arose April 5, 2023, after a Virginia State Police trooper stopped a Jeep Cherokee in Fairfax County on a report that the vehicle had crossed from Maryland into Virginia on Interstate 495 south and may have been tied to an abduction out of Ithaca, New York. Davis was driving. Tatiana David was in the back seat. Davis fled onto Interstate 95. Troopers pursued him into Prince William County for more than 20 miles. The Jeep crashed into the wood line near mile marker 148. Prosecutors said Davis opened fire on approaching troopers from the driver’s seat, troopers returned fire, and Davis also shot David multiple times, killing her. Autopsy and ballistics analysis, the office said, found the bullets inside David came from Davis’s gun.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson, former Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathleen Bilton, former Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Garret Jagtiani, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jordan Mynier, and Senior Trial Paralegal Diane McCann prosecuted the case.

Virginia State Police

Triple-fatal crash — I-395 exit ramp at Shirlington Road

Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, on Stevenson Road at South Walker Street in Alexandria. The driver refused to stop. The vehicle entered Interstate 395 northbound, then tried to exit at Shirlington Road at a high rate of speed, lost control on the exit ramp, and struck the jersey wall on the right side of the ramp.

Troopers, Arlington County police and fire, and Alexandria police and fire treated the occupants. One passenger died at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals, where the driver and a second passenger died. The remaining occupant was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. State police said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts and all are believed to be juveniles. The vehicle was reported stolen from Prince George’s County, Md. Occupants were not named.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Robbery — Chatham Heights Road massage spa

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sept. 21, 2026, it was alerted to a robbery in progress at a massage spa on Chatham Heights Road. The suspect entered the business, was directed to a room, then left that room and began entering other rooms and the employee area. Employees found the suspect in a different room; when they asked the suspect to leave, the suspect pepper-sprayed them and fled. An initial canvas found no additional information. Investigators later determined the suspect had stolen money from the business on multiple occasions, including during the Sept. 21 incident. On Sept. 24, with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed in the 2200 block of Mallard Landing Drive in Spotsylvania County and the suspect was arrested. Identified as Elijah Thomas Deane, 22, of Spotsylvania. Charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene and other gases. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Stafford thanked Spotsylvania for assistance.

Fraud — Bensens Mill Court

On Sept. 28 at 8:08 a.m., Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding a Truist Bank scam. The victim reported receiving a call claiming to be with the Truist fraud department about unauthorized transactions. After the victim confirmed the transactions were unauthorized, the suspects told the victim to log into a PayPal account. The victim then noticed additional unauthorized transactions. The victim notified the legitimate Truist Bank, which closed the account and opened an investigation.

Fraud — Courthouse Road

On Sept. 28 at 11:32 a.m., Sergeant Dominguez responded to a fraud report of unauthorized bank transactions. The victim notified the bank. No suspects have been identified.

Fraud — Buchanan Court

On Sept. 28 at 7:20 p.m., Deputy Ramos responded to a fraud report regarding an Apple scam. The victim reported a pop-up saying the phone had been compromised, then called a number provided and spoke with people claiming to be with Apple and the FTC. The suspects said the account was compromised and told the victim to transfer funds. The victim could not transfer funds online and was told to withdraw cash at a bank. Bank staff advised the victim it was a scam. The victim stopped contact. The bank froze the account. Deputy Ramos advised the victim to freeze credit, file an identity-theft report, and remove remote access from devices.

Public intoxication — 1030 Stafford Marketplace

On Sept. 28 at 10:02 a.m., Deputy K. Smith responded to a disturbance at a nearby Chili’s. Information was that the suspect was banging on doors outside. The deputy saw the suspect stumble through the parking lot. The suspect showed an unsteady balance and glassy eyes and was arrested. Kayden Trott-McLean, 21, of Bealton, was charged with public intoxication.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.

FREE: Get the Potomac Local newsletter.