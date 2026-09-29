Take Me Home Tuesday: Fendi, Einstein, and Itachi

Three local shelter pets are waiting for a home this Take Me Home Tuesday.

Fendi — Spotsylvania County

Spotsylvania Animal Shelter is looking for a home for Fendi, an about-2-year-old smaller Corso who weighs about 75–80 pounds. The shelter is at 450 TV Drive, Fredericksburg. Call 540-507-7459 to schedule a visit or email [email protected].

Meet Fendi. Many of you probably remember viral Fendi’s story, found abandoned on the side of Route 3. Fendi is estimated to be around 2 years old and is a smaller Corso, weighing approximately 75–80 pounds. Fendi would be happiest in a home with another dog, she’s doing awesome with the cats in her foster home and has shown to be fully house trained. Fendi is in an awesome Mastiff savvy foster home, and we are looking for a savvy forever home. If you have an outgoing pup looking for a canine best friend, and you are knowledgeable about the breed and ready to make the commitment to providing Fendi a wonderful forever home, email her at [email protected] and make sure to provide plenty of information to help her and her foster mom begin to know if you might just be her perfect fit.

Adoption viewing hours: Tuesday–Saturday 12 p.m.–4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. More: Spotsylvania County Animal Control.

Einstein — Stafford County

Stafford County Animal Shelter is looking for a patient home for Einstein, an undersocialized cat. The shelter is at 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford. Call 540-658-7387.

Einstein is one of those cats who needs a little extra time, patience, and understanding. He’s undersocialized and nervous around people, so earning his trust isn’t something that happens overnight. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t worth the time. In fact, the process is so incredibly rewarding. We have many cats just like Einstein who could really benefit from a patient foster or adopter willing to give them the time and space they need to settle in, build confidence, and learn that people can be safe. Einstein may not be ready to climb into your lap yet. But today, he sniffed my hand. And honestly? I’ll take the win. If you have room in your heart and home for a cat who needs a little extra patience, Einstein and so many cats like him are waiting for someone to believe in them.

Walk-in adoption hours: Monday–Friday 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Closed Sunday and holidays. Adoptions typically stop 30 minutes before closing.

Itachi — Prince William County

Prince William County Animal Services is looking for a home for Itachi, a young dog the shelter describes as good with other dogs. The center is at 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas. Call 703-792-6465.

Allow us to introduce you to Itachi, the dapper and delightful canine currently stealing hearts at our facility. Itachi is the canine equivalent of a social butterfly. He’s good with other dogs, making him the ideal candidate for homes with existing furry family members. Whether it’s a game of chase or a sniff-around, Itachi is down for whatever adventures you have in mind. He’s young, vibrant, and bursting with enthusiasm—the kind that’s infectious and will have you looking forward to daily walks and play sessions. So, if you’re ready to add a touch of four-legged love to your life, come on down. This boy is waiting to swap his ID number for a loving home.

Adoption hours: Tuesday–Friday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m.–4 p.m. Closed Monday. More: Prince William County Animal Services.

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Animal shelters with a named available pet and a photo can email [email protected].