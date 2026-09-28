Police Blotter: Michael C. Davis Sentenced to 178 Years in Tatiana David Killing

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Michael C. Davis, 38, was sentenced Friday to 178 active years in the 2023 killing of Tatiana David after a Prince William County jury convicted him of second-degree murder and related felonies. Virginia State Police said a stolen-vehicle pursuit ended about 12:45 a.m. Monday in a triple-fatal crash on the Interstate 395 exit ramp at Shirlington Road. Stafford deputies also posted their Sept. 28 daily incident report, which listed six driving-under-the-influence arrests, a bumper-emblem larceny, a card-fraud complaint, and a public-intoxication arrest.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney

Sentencing — Michael C. Davis, Tatiana David homicide

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Michael C. Davis, 38, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, by Judge Kimberly A. Irving to 258 years with 80 years suspended, leaving 178 years to serve.

A Prince William County jury on Feb. 4, 2026, convicted Davis of second-degree murder, abduction, three counts of attempt to commit aggravated murder of a law-enforcement officer, 10 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and felony eluding.

Prosecutors said the case arose April 5, 2023, after a Virginia State Police trooper stopped a Jeep Cherokee in Fairfax County on a report that the vehicle had crossed from Maryland into Virginia on Interstate 495 south and may have been tied to an abduction out of Ithaca, New York. Davis was driving. Tatiana David was in the back seat. Davis fled onto Interstate 95. Troopers pursued him into Prince William County for more than 20 miles. The Jeep crashed into the wood line near mile marker 148. Prosecutors said Davis opened fire on approaching troopers from the driver’s seat, troopers returned fire, and Davis also shot David multiple times, killing her. Autopsy and ballistics analysis, the office said, found the bullets inside David came from Davis’s gun.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson, former Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathleen Bilton, former Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Garret Jagtiani, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jordan Mynier, and Senior Trial Paralegal Diane McCann prosecuted the case.

Virginia State Police

Triple-fatal crash — I-395 exit ramp at Shirlington Road

Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, on Stevenson Road at South Walker Street in Alexandria. The driver refused to stop. The vehicle entered Interstate 395 northbound, then tried to exit at Shirlington Road at a high rate of speed, lost control on the exit ramp, and struck the jersey wall on the right side of the ramp.

Troopers, Arlington County police and fire, and Alexandria police and fire treated the occupants. One passenger died at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals, where the driver and a second passenger died. The remaining occupant was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. State police said none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts and all are believed to be juveniles. The vehicle was reported stolen from Prince George’s County, Md. Occupants were not named.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI — 1947 Richmond Highway

On Sept. 25 at 2:23 a.m., Deputy Copeland checked a suspicious person at a nearby 7-Eleven. The suspect showed glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, admitted drinking earlier and driving to the store, and refused a breath sample in the field. After arrest, a breath sample at the Sheriff’s Office showed blood alcohol above the legal limit. Luther West Jr., 57, of Fredericksburg, was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI — Garrisonville Road

On Sept. 25 at 7:17 p.m., Deputy O’Donnell found a vehicle improperly parked and contacted the driver, who showed an odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and slurred speech, later admitted drinking earlier that day, and refused a field breath sample. Eugenia Pontacq, 42, of Stafford, was charged with driving under the influence.

DUI — Warrenton Road

On Sept. 25 at 9:22 p.m., Deputy Carey responded to a crash. The victim said the suspect made an illegal U-turn and struck the victim’s vehicle. The suspect admitted the U-turn, the crash, and drinking earlier. Field sobriety tests were given and a breath sample was received. Cameron Biggs, 22, of Spotsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

DUI — Eskimo Hill Road

On Sept. 26 at 2:45 a.m., Deputy Jensen responded to a crash. The driver showed slurred speech and unsteady balance, refused a field breath sample, and was arrested. Open alcoholic beverages were found in the vehicle. At the Sheriff’s Office the driver refused a blood or breath sample. At Rappahannock Regional Jail, narcotics were found on the driver’s person. Maverick Cabezas Aguilera, 25, of Fredericksburg, was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to test, possession of controlled substances, and felony by a prisoner, and held without bond.

DUI — White Pine Circle

On Sept. 26 at 11:18 p.m., Deputy Trainor responded to a crash. Open alcoholic beverages were on the passenger seat and floorboard. The driver showed a strong odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were given and a breath sample was received. At the Sheriff’s Office the driver refused a blood or breath sample. Andefenci Addi, 37, of Stafford, was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and refusal to test.

DUI — Sunnyside Drive and Richmond Highway

On Sept. 27 at 9:47 p.m., Deputy Philippsen responded to a crash. Information was that the suspect struck a vehicle on the shoulder. The suspect showed an odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and slurred speech, admitted drinking earlier, and refused a field breath sample. At the Sheriff’s Office the suspect refused a blood or breath sample and failed to follow police direction. Karla Logothety, 44, of Stafford, was charged with driving under the influence, obstructing justice, refusal to test, and reckless driving, and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Larceny — Garrisonville Road

On Sept. 25 at 3:48 p.m., Deputy Hart took a larceny report. The victim said a vehicle emblem was taken from the front bumper while they were at work. No suspects were identified.

Fraud — Providence Street

On Sept. 27 at 11:00 a.m., Deputy Floirendo took a fraud report of unauthorized card transactions using the victim’s name but a different address. The victim notified the bank, which canceled the card and opened an investigation.

Public intoxication — 656 Warrenton Road

On Sept. 27 at 10:07 p.m., Deputy Sayegh responded to a suspicious-person report at the Country Inn and Suites. An intoxicated subject approached the deputy with slurred speech, unsteady balance, and an odor of alcohol, then became aggressive and was arrested. Rachel Brenke, 41, of Fredericksburg, was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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