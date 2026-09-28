Game On: New Faces Around Manassas

Game Over Escape Rooms is open at 8955 Center Street in Historic Downtown Manassas.

Eleftherios “Ares” Nakos and Jonathan Thompson spent nearly three years planning the shop, the city’s economic development newsletter reported Thursday. They said the idea started with a shared love of escape rooms. Their research included a trip to Florida, where they played 12 Game Over rooms in two days before signing on with the franchise.

Game Over, founded in 2015, runs immersive escape rooms in other cities. The Manassas location has four hand-built adventures built around puzzles, teamwork, and storytelling.

Nakos and Thompson said the welcome from other downtown businesses stood out. They told the city the community around the shop has mattered as much as the concept. Proposed development nearby includes housing, structured public parking, and a boutique hotel. Their advice to other owners: get involved early, and ask questions.

The city economic development office is at 9027 Center Street, Suite 421. Phone: 703-257-8881.