Manassas

Two Osbourn seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

By PLN News
Two Osbourn High School seniors holding National Merit Semifinalist certificates
Osbourn High School seniors Theodore Charlton and Theodore Wehner after being named 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. Photo: Manassas City Public Schools

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