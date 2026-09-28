Manassas Two Osbourn seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists By PLN News Published September 28, 2026 at 7:05AM Osbourn High School seniors Theodore Charlton and Theodore Wehner after being named 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists. Photo: Manassas City Public Schools This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Public Schools #Osbourn