Two Osbourn seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Go to Stafford voters to weigh 1 percent school sales tax

Stafford voters to weigh 1 percent school sales tax

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Go to News Links: Food Insecurity Hits 40% in Fred Region; City Weighs Townhome Parking

News Links: Food Insecurity Hits 40% in Fred Region; City Weighs Townhome Parking

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Go to Police Blotter: Michael C. Davis Sentenced to 178 Years in Tatiana David Killing

Police Blotter: Michael C. Davis Sentenced to 178 Years in Tatiana David Killing

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Go to NO CLASS OFF ON VETS DAY — Stafford draft blanks the holiday when Nov. 11 lands on a weekend

NO CLASS OFF ON VETS DAY — Stafford draft blanks the holiday when Nov. 11 lands on a weekend

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