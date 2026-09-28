Manassas Fall Jubilee returns Saturday, Oct. 3

The 43rd Manassas Fall Jubilee fills Historic Downtown Manassas on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city flagged the date on Facebook late Friday, calling it a weekend of fall fun and pointing residents to Oct. 3. The festival is the first-Saturday-in-October event Historic Manassas Inc. runs on Center Street and the side streets around the train depot.

Organizers list more than 100 craft and community booths, food, two stages of live music, and dance performances. Kids programming includes pumpkin painting and games. This year the festival adds chainsaw carving by Paul. Admission is free.

Historic Manassas places the venue at 9431 West Street. Entertainment slots on the Center Street and Harris Pavilion stages were still listed as TBA on the organizer’s page.

The Saturday farmers market still runs that morning at the Prince William Street commuter lot, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October’s First Friday — Pumpkin Palooza on Oct. 9 — remains paused after a 16-year-old Patriot High School student was fatally shot at the packed downtown First Friday on Sept. 4. The Fall Jubilee was already set for Saturday, Oct. 3, and was not part of that pause.

Details are on the Historic Manassas Inc. Fall Jubilee page and the city tourism calendar. Historic Manassas Inc., 703-361-6599.