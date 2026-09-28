Call to Action: New Volunteer Opportunities in Prince William

Greetings, Prince William.

This weekend, stop by the Historic Manassas Farmers Market to see Volunteer Prince William at the Emergency Preparedness Month event. In October, they will be at Hispanic Heritage Friends & Family Day in Woodbridge. Come say hello, learn more about what they do, ask questions, and get to know the team.

There are plenty of events happening throughout the community this fall, including the 3rd Annual Prince William County Fire & Rescue Expo & Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Woodbridge.

Looking to volunteer? Here are the latest needs:

Do you want to learn more about cybersecurity? Eduruna will host Cybersecurity 101 on Oct. 2 starting at 6 p.m. The presentation covers the current cybersecurity landscape, tools, and techniques to protect yourself from fraud, including challenges faced by small entities and cost-effective ways to protect digital assets. Register.

Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition is looking for volunteers to help with the Fall Trash Cleanup in Lake Ridge. The cleanup is Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon (rain date Oct. 3) at the commuter lot and nearby stormwater ponds in the Lake Ridge area. Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District representatives will be on site to coordinate. Trash bags, litter grabbers, and gloves will be provided. More information.

Volunteer with the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia at the Raise the Region Gala on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Hilton in McLean. Roles include welcoming and registering guests, assisting with live and silent auctions, raffle ticket sales, fundraising, and event check-out. Register.

Grace United Methodist Church needs volunteer teachers and teaching aides for its fall semester ESL program. Classes meet Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. Volunteers can choose one day a week. No other language and no prior teaching experience required. Classes start Sept. 30. Sign up.

Prince William County Department of Parks and Recreation manages more than 5,000 acres of parkland, including more than 80 parks and 60-plus miles of trails. Upcoming volunteer dates include Fence Building Day at Ben Lomond on Oct. 3, Brentsville Courthouse Cleanup on Oct. 4, and Bristoe Station Battlefield luminary making on Oct. 14. Find openings.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue needs volunteers at Sunday adoption events from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Upcoming dates: PetSmart in Alexandria on Oct. 4 and PetSmart in Rockville, Md., on Oct. 11. The final day to sign up for an event is the Friday before that date. Volunteers must be at least 7. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Events run rain or shine. Details.

Casa Chirilagua is looking for volunteers for after-school programs. Roles can include reading buddy, homework help, team-building activities, and off-site trips. Volunteers must submit an application and complete a background check. Details.

The Neighbor Project at the Manassas Museum needs volunteers 15 and older for community and event support — assisting with events, welcoming visitors, and supporting staff. Multiple shifts. Sign up.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is seeking volunteers for roles that include patient transportation, administrative support, and companionship. Opportunities.

Do you have volunteer needs or are you hosting a community event? It is free to post volunteer needs and community events at volunteerprincewilliam.org.

If you are looking for other opportunities, contact Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit volunteerprincewilliam.org.