News Links: Food Insecurity Hits 40% in Fred Region; City Weighs Townhome Parking

A first statewide hunger survey finds 40 percent of families in the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank service area food insecure, Fredericksburg planners delayed housing-code changes to revisit parking minimums for stacked townhomes, and Stafford supervisors meet with the Economic Development Authority tonight.

Hunger survey: 40 percent of Fred-area families food insecure

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the first Virginia-specific food-insecurity survey found that 40 percent of families in the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank service area lacked consistent access to enough food this year. The rate was 44 percent among families with children in the region and 52 percent among households of color. Statewide, 42 percent of all households and 51 percent of households with children were food insecure.

NORC at the University of Chicago interviewed more than 5,600 households in May for the Virginia Hunger Study, commissioned by the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, the Virginia Department of Social Services and No Kid Hungry Virginia. In the regional food bank area, 531 households responded. Among food-insecure respondents, 92 percent cited grocery prices as a major strain; 24 percent of food-insecure households in the region are enrolled in SNAP. Food Bank President and CEO Dan Maher said the results show how many people still need help or do not know the charitable network exists.

Fredericksburg planners hold housing code for a parking look

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the Planning Commission deferred a recommendation on proposed development-code amendments after asking staff to consider whether parking minimums should be lower for stacked townhomes. New single-family attached homes now require 1.75 spaces per unit, or 1.5 in Creative Maker, Commercial Downtown and Planned Development districts, while a detached house on an existing city lot needs one space.

Staff proposals would allow 16 stacked-townhome units per lot in form-based-code areas, shrink the minimum lot for attached dwellings in R-8 and R-12 from 2,250 square feet to 1,620, and add setback flexibility next to alleys or open space. Planning manager Kate Schwartz said the city has not yet seen a stacked-townhome project and that recent attached developments already exceed the parking minimums. Commissioners agreed to wait until the next regular meeting before recommending the package to City Council.

Stafford supervisors and EDA meet on economic development tonight

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press On the Agenda brief, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and the Economic Development Authority hold a joint meeting at 5 p.m. today. The posted items are an update on the Economic Development Department and the EDA’s annual report of accomplishments.

The Free Press described the session as a joint look at economic development rather than a land-use public hearing. No vote list beyond those two reports was included in the agenda brief.

GWRC takes up vanpool money for FXBGO, OmniRide and VRE

According to the same Fredericksburg Free Press agenda roundup, the George Washington Regional Commission met Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss awarding federal vanpool funds. The briefing said the regional planning body would talk about projects for FXBGO!, PRTC/OmniRide and the Virginia Railway Express.

A GWRC resolution memo linked from the agenda item covers Vanpool Alliance funding for 2026. The Free Press item did not report a final vote in the preview published Monday.

Spotsylvania School Board reviews Mitchell evaluation rubric

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, the Spotsylvania County School Board held a 5 p.m. work session Monday on 2027 General Assembly legislative priorities, an audit of the student activity fund, and the superintendent evaluation process. A closed session for personnel matters was also listed.

The evaluation presentation was meant to walk the board and public through eight standards, indicators and a rubric from the American Association of School Administrators and the National School Boards Association so the process can be applied to the 2026-27 evaluation of Superintendent Clint Mitchell.

State board widens how students can meet diploma rules

According to Cardinal News, Virginia students have more options this school year for meeting standard and advanced-studies diploma requirements after the Board of Education updated its approved-course list and clarified graduation rules. African American History can now satisfy World History I or World Geography instead of counting only as an elective, after Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation that replaced an earlier vetoed bill.

AP African American Studies can do the same. IB Economics or IB Business Management can satisfy the required economics and personal finance course. New exemptions from the CPR and first-aid training known as Gwyneth’s Law — named for Gwyneth Griffin, who died after cardiac arrest at a Stafford middle school in 2012 — apply when an IEP or 504 plan says a student cannot complete the training, and for some students who transfer in after 10th grade. A standard diploma still requires 22 standard credits and five verified credits; an advanced studies diploma requires 26 and five.

Spotsylvania drive seeks hygiene supplies for 220 homeless students

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, Spotsylvania County Public Schools had already identified 220 students as homeless seven weeks into the 2026-27 year. Social worker and McKinney-Vento coordinator Michelle Swisher said the number typically grows as the year continues and that every school, including preschool, has a displaced student.

The 15th annual Rock Out Knock Out Homelessness collection is set for Oct. 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southpoint Walmart, with a focus on cleaning and personal-hygiene products for Treasure House, the division pantry at Massaponax High School. Most McKinney-Vento students in the division are doubled up with another family; the next-largest group lives in hotels or motels. The event also accepts money and gift cards.

White Oak farm hits 90,000 pounds donated this year

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, Rappahannock Education Farm in White Oak passed 90,000 pounds of fresh vegetables grown, harvested and donated this year to reduce hunger in the region. Rich Larochelle said volunteers on Saturday harvested sweet potatoes and planted collards and cabbage.

The Stafford County farm is seeking more volunteers. The Free Press listed rappahannockfarm.org as the contact site for the project.

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