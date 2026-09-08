SEMPER DRY: Quantico boil order after base main break nearly empties tank — and the Marines aren’t talking

Marine Corps Base Quantico has ordered Mainside personnel not to drink tap water without boiling it first after a suspected water-main break on the evening of Sept. 7 nearly emptied the installation’s below-ground treated-water reservoir, according to an official notice circulating to base personnel.

The same Mainside system supplies the Town of Quantico, the civilian municipality inside the fence line. Mayor Kevin Brown said Tuesday the town is running at about 20 percent water pressure, has no estimate for when full service will return, and was directed by the Virginia Department of Health to issue a town-wide boil-water advisory because of the low pressure.The Marine Corps has not answered questions Potomac Local News sent Tuesday. The base’s public Water Quality page had not been updated with the boil-water notice as of Tuesday evening.

What the Marine Corps notice says

The notice to Mainside personnel states:

DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

It says that on the evening of Sept. 7, 2026, “the Base Main distribution system experienced a suspected water-main break that nearly depleted the Below Ground Reservoir (Treated Water Tank).” The safety measure is required, the notice says, “due to the potential risk of E. coli contamination in the drinking water supply.”

Personnel are directed to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice. The preferred method is a rolling boil for one minute, then cool the water before use.

The notice points readers to quantico.marines.mil/Water-Quality. That page on Tuesday evening still listed unidirectional flushing schedules and did not display the emergency advisory.

Town: 20 percent pressure, no ETA

The Town of Quantico does not treat its own drinking water. It buys finished water from the Mainside system, which draws from Breckenridge Reservoir and serves both the installation and the town. A disruption on base hits taps on Potomac Avenue and throughout town immediately.

Brown said the entire town is affected — about 560 residents and dozens of businesses — along with some portion of the base. He said he does not know the full scope on the installation.

Residents began reporting pressure problems midday Monday. Some said they first noticed issues Friday. The town’s Monday evening notice described residents without water as of about 6 p.m. and gave no return-to-service time. Brown’s Tuesday update framed the problem as severely reduced pressure, not a complete shutoff.

“We have not received any ETA on resolution. It is the town’s understanding the Marine Corps Base Quantico is still investigating the issue to determine the cause of the service issue.”

— Mayor Kevin Brown

VDH boil-water order for the town

The town issued a recommended boil-water advisory earlier Tuesday by text and social media. Brown said he then spoke with a Virginia Department of Health official, identified as Mr. Leake, who told him the town must issue a town-wide boil-water advisory because of the low pressure. The town hoped to have that advisory out by 1 p.m.

A loss of pressure can allow contaminants to enter a distribution system. That is a separate legal trigger from the E. coli risk cited in the Mainside personnel notice. As of early evening, Potomac Local News had not independently obtained the final posted town-wide VDH notice.

Bottled water and fire backup

At the town’s request, Prince William County Emergency Management delivered two pallets of bottled water Tuesday morning. County officials were also helping schedule water testing through the Prince William Health District.

InsideNoVa reported free cases available at the town community center, 222 3rd Ave. Residents should confirm hours with town officials before traveling.

Prince William Fire and Rescue engines can draw water directly from the Potomac River if pressure is too low to fight a fire, Brown said.

Code Red on Main Side only

Overnight, Marine Corps Base Quantico placed Main Side under Code Red, closing buildings there, including child development centers and schools. Only mission-essential personnel were expected to report. West Side remained Code Green, the base said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Asked whether the Code Red is solely because of the water problem, Brown said, “I believe so but not 100% sure.”

What residents should do

Bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute, then let it cool, or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, ice, and brushing teeth.

Do not assume clear water or a return of pressure means the water is safe. Advisories stay in effect until testing is complete and VDH or the waterworks says otherwise.

Town questions: Mayor Kevin Brown, 571-334-3432 (cell/text) or [email protected] .

This story will be updated when the Marine Corps responds, when the town posts the formal VDH advisory, or when pressure or sampling results change.

The crisis is easy to undersell if you only look at the town. The Town of Quantico is a postage-stamp civilian enclave — about 560 residents and a few dozen businesses — completely boxed in by the base and the Potomac.

Marine Corps Base Quantico, by contrast, is not.

The installation covers roughly 59,000 acres across Prince William, Stafford, and Fauquier counties, split by I-95 into developed Mainside to the east and the vast Guadalcanal training area to the west. Base figures from early 2024 put the daily workforce at about 28,400 people: roughly 6,200 military, 11,000 civilians, 5,600 contractors, and 5,600 students cycling through Officer Candidates School, The Basic School, Marine Corps University, and federal academies including the FBI.

About 2,600 service members and family members live in on-base housing. Not all of them drink from the broken Mainside system — West Side remained Code Green and draws from Stafford County — but the Mainside plant is the tap for the town and the built-up east side of the base, treating about a million gallons a day.

That is why a single suspected main break and a near-empty treated-water tank can close schools and child-care centers on Main Side and leave a whole municipality boiling water.