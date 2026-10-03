Manassas candidates meet Sunday at the museum

The Manassas Journal will hold the forum Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., the Journal said. Arrive by 3:45 p.m. City Council candidates are set for 4 to 5:30 p.m., School Board from 6 to 7 p.m., and House of Delegates District 20 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. It runs until 8 p.m. and is open as capacity allows. Questions go to [email protected] by 5 p.m. today. The Journal has not named who is coming.

The City of Manassas voter registrar lists the names on the Nov. 3 ballot. For three City Council seats: Dianne Lane, Jill M. Spall, Helen Anne Zurita, Theresa Coates Ellis, Eugene E. “Doc” Brown, Colin J. Turner, and Lynn Forkell Greene. For three School Board seats: Sara J. Brescia, Murina V. Dove, Marcus S. Still, Lisa Anne Stevens, Raul O. Campoverde Lindao, and Javanese M. Hailey. For the House District 20 special election: Sonia Ruth Vasquez Luna, the Democrat, and Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen, the Republican. The Journal has not said which of them will be at the museum Sunday.