Jefferson sets two Reimagining Prince William talks for next week

The first session is Monday, Oct. 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Woodbridge Elementary School, 1550 Prince William Parkway, Chair Deshundra Jefferson’s office said.

The second is Wednesday, Oct. 7, same hours, at the James J. McCoart Building, 1 County Complex Court. Registration is free. RSVP for Monday’s session. RSVP for Wednesday’s session. Monday’s session is with Supervisors Victor Angry and Jeannie LaCroix. Wednesday’s is with Supervisor Kenny Boddye. Her office said Planning staff will help run the talks, and more sessions are planned on the western end of the county.

“Prince William is growing, and we need to be more intentional about managing it,” Jefferson wrote in her Thursday note. Residents who cannot attend can take a survey.