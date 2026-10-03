Workhouse cancels tonight’s haunt and flashlight tours

The Workhouse Arts Center canceled tonight’s Haunt: Dark Encounters trail and the Cell Block and Grounds Flashlight Tours in Lorton because of the weather.

The campus at 9518 Workhouse Way stays open. The Transformations exhibition, photographs by Lloyd Wolf of a substance-abuse program at Lorton Reformatory from 1989 to 1991, is on view, with an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. today. More: workhousearts.org/transformations-at-lorton.

Haunt press night moves to Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. First Responder Night, including the 20 percent discount, moves to Friday, Oct. 9.