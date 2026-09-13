Weather

Lingering showers clear Sunday morning, then warmer with highs in the 80s

By PLN News
NWS map of overnight low temperatures across the Baltimore-Washington region, mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s
National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington overnight low-temperature map. Photo: National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington

Light to moderate showers are moving through Northern Virginia and the broader Baltimore-Washington area early Sunday. Most places should dry out an hour or two after sunrise. A few extra showers are possible later this morning as a warm front crosses, but they should stay light and scattered.

Afternoon sunshine returns and temperatures climb well into the 80s. Humidity stays up with dew points near 70. A cold front arrives late Sunday night into Monday. Monday will feel cooler and less sticky, with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s and northwest winds gusting 20 to 25 mph at times. Monday night looks chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Weather headlines

  • Lingering showers exit most areas by mid-morning
  • Warmer Sunday with highs well into the 80s
  • Still sticky this afternoon
  • Cooler, breezy and drier Monday
  • Chilly Monday night lows in the 40s and 50s

Weather aware / precautions

  • Watch for wet roads and possible patchy fog early Sunday morning
  • Give extra time if visibility is reduced
  • Sunday outdoor plans improve after morning showers clear
  • Expect a windier, drier Monday commute

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