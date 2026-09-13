Lingering showers clear Sunday morning, then warmer with highs in the 80s

Light to moderate showers are moving through Northern Virginia and the broader Baltimore-Washington area early Sunday. Most places should dry out an hour or two after sunrise. A few extra showers are possible later this morning as a warm front crosses, but they should stay light and scattered.

Afternoon sunshine returns and temperatures climb well into the 80s. Humidity stays up with dew points near 70. A cold front arrives late Sunday night into Monday. Monday will feel cooler and less sticky, with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s and northwest winds gusting 20 to 25 mph at times. Monday night looks chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Weather headlines

Lingering showers exit most areas by mid-morning

Warmer Sunday with highs well into the 80s

Still sticky this afternoon

Cooler, breezy and drier Monday

Chilly Monday night lows in the 40s and 50s

Weather aware / precautions