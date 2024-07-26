Prince William County Continues State Sustainability Partnership

Prince William County is extending its sustainability partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Excellence Program (VEEP).

VEEP is a program that encourages Virginia businesses “to go beyond compliance and embrace pollution prevention in their day-to-day activities,” its website states. The program was designed to encourage organizations — both public and private — to make environmental sustainability a part of their culture.

According to a press release from Prince William County, the county has been a VEEP partner for more than 10 years.

“Every year we aim to improve our programs and impact from our fire station vegetable garden installations to our efforts to meet our climate goals,” Office of Sustainability Director Guilia Manno said.

Organizations must go through an application process with VEEP. According to VEEP’s website, highlights of Prince William County include the Climate Mitigation and Resiliency Goals adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2020 and the Community Energy and Sustainability Master Plan in 2023.

Other sustainability partners in the state include: