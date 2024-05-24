Colonial Forge student selected as a National Youth Correspondent

Allie Medina, a junior at Colonial Forge High School, has been selected to represent Stafford as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2024 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

“I was so excited and really surprised,” said Medina. “I love journalism, so I’m excited to get the chance to make connections and improve my writing.”

Medina joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. Medina was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.

National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community. Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field. Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.

“Stafford Schools is immensely proud of Allie for being selected as a National Youth Correspondent. Her dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence inspire our school community,” said Dr. Thomas Taylor. “This achievement not only reflects Allie’s exceptional abilities but also highlights the quality of education and support our schools provide. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to witnessing her continued success.”

With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week-long program, held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus, will encourage and inspire young leaders from across the country who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference will be held July 7 to July 12, 2024.