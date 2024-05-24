Osbourn Park senior awarded 2024 National Merit Scholarship

Prince William County Schools: The National Merit® Scholarship Corporation named Skye Auger, a senior at Osbourn Park High School, a 2024 National Merit Scholarship winner. Auger was selected from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists and is one of 2,500 students nationwide to win the National Merit $2,500 scholarship.

“Winning this scholarship is the culmination of all the effort I’ve put into my academic life, and I’m really glad my hard work has paid off in this way. To all the underclassmen who are apprehensive about their futures, I’d just like to say that a strong work ethic always comes back to reward you, so keep trying at every opportunity that comes your way because you might be surprised by what you’re capable of. I also attribute this success to the great educational opportunities I’ve had in this county with teachers who have truly pushed me and given me an environment that I can develop in,” said Auger.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who assessed information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by finalists; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

The National Merit® Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition among high school students for recognition and college scholarships that began in 1955.