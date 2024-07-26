Road Resurfacing to Begin on Route 3 in Fredericksburg

Starting Sunday, July 28, drivers on Route 3 westbound in Fredericksburg will experience brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride as crews begin resurfacing the road and updating lane markings. The work will stretch from Gateway Boulevard to Woodlyn Drive and is expected to take about two weeks.

Crews will be working Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., ending early Friday mornings, to avoid peak travel times. During this period, travelers may encounter rough patches where the road is milled before fresh asphalt is applied, along with temporary lane markings.

The resurfacing project covers approximately 0.82 lane miles and costs an estimated $290,000, with Arthur Construction as the contractor. Message boards will be placed along Route 3 to inform drivers of the work zone.

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