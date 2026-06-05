Police Blotter: Death Investigation, Assaults Reported

Prince William County authorities are investigating the death of a 50-year-old woman found in a wooded area at Dumfries Public Cemetery. Officials say there were no immediate signs of foul play. The case leads a daily roundup that also includes multiple assaults, a residential burglary, and other incidents.

Additional reports detail a malicious wounding at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, an arrest in a separate assault on a juvenile in Woodbridge, and a self-inflicted gunshot wound tied to drug charges in Manassas. A middle school weapon possession case and a residential break-in round out the latest activity.

Prince William County Police

Death Investigation at Dumfries Cemetery

On June 2 at 4:25 p.m., officers responded to Dumfries Public Cemetery at 17821 Mine Road in Dumfries after a report of a person in crisis. They located a 50-year-old woman in a wooded area who was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary findings indicate no signs of foul play. The investigation continues.

Malicious Wounding at Jiffy Lube Live

On June 3 at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers responded to Jiffy Lube Live at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow (20136) for a reported assault. An 18-year-old man was approached by two unknown men who became aggressive and assaulted him. The victim sustained injuries and was treated at an area hospital. The suspects fled on foot. No arrests have been reported.

Malicious Wounding Arrest in Woodbridge

On June 1 at approximately 4:22 p.m., officers investigated an assault in the 14200 block of Radford Court in Woodbridge (22191). A 14-year-old male juvenile was confronted and assaulted by an occupant of a residence after ringing the doorbell. The victim sustained injuries and was treated by medics. Byron Steve SANDOVAL POLANCO, 22, of Woodbridge was arrested on June 3 and charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Drug Charges in Manassas

On May 23 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 11400 block of Whispering Dove Place in Manassas for a self-inflicted shooting. Royale Cameron LOIBMAN, 26, of Manassas was showing a firearm in his vehicle when it discharged, striking him in the leg. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers recovered items consistent with marijuana distribution during the investigation. LOIBMAN was arrested on May 28 and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds in Dumfries

On May 26 at 1:25 p.m., a School Resource Officer at Potomac Shores Middle School at 17851 Woods View Drive in Dumfries responded after security staff recovered a knife from a student. The 14-year-old male juvenile did not threaten others or display the weapon. The juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. Court date is pending.

Residential Burglary in Woodbridge

On June 2, officers responded to the 1200 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge (22191) for a reported burglary. The residence was entered through a damaged window around 2:30 a.m. A television and an electric scooter were stolen. No suspect description is available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Driving After Forfeiture of License Arrest

On June 3 at 3:53 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop near Sheetz on Warrenton Road in Stafford. The investigation revealed Justin Canady, 23, of Stafford was driving with a DUI-revoked license and had failed to comply with a court order. He was arrested and charged with driving after forfeiture of a license. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

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