Fredericksburg Repurposing Old Hospital into Apartments Faces Another Hurdle By Mike Salmon Published June 5, 2026 at 9:40AM The former Mary Washington Hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, with new construction underway on the apartment project site. The new Mary’s Landing townhouses are being built directly across the street. [Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford