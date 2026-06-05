Fredericksburg

Repurposing Old Hospital into Apartments Faces Another Hurdle

By Mike Salmon
The former Mary Washington Hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, with new construction underway on the apartment project site. The new Mary’s Landing townhouses are being built directly across the street. [Mike Salmon]

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