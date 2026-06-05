Mother Shot Multiple Times Before Fatal Crash

Fredericksburg police have released new details in a domestic-related shooting and crash that killed two people on June 3.

Officers responded around 5:32 p.m. to reports of shots fired. A male driver pursued a female driver in separate vehicles along Olde William Street and Emancipation Highway. He fired multiple rounds at her car, according to police. The female driver crashed near College Avenue and Emancipation Highway after being shot several times. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Two children, ages 7 and 3, were in the woman’s vehicle and suffered minor injuries in the crash, not from gunfire. Police say the deceased were the parents of the children, who have been reunited with family. As officers arrived, the suspect tried to flee. During a vehicle pursuit near Wilderness Lane, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by police.

Potomac Local News asked police for the ages, names, and towns of the deceased, but they have not released that information and have not responded to the request. There are no outstanding suspects. This story is based on the Fredericksburg Police Department news release and clarification.

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