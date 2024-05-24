Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Riverside Center for “The Wizard of Oz”

The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is staging a production of “The Wizard of Oz.” This classic tale follows young Dorothy Gale as she travels from Kansas to the magical Land of Oz. Audiences will join Dorothy on her journey along the yellow brick road to the Emerald City in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s work, which includes the iconic score from the MGM film.

Performances are scheduled as follows: Wednesday matinees will have meal service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with show-only arrivals at 12:45 p.m., and the performance starting at 1:30 p.m.. Thursday to Saturday evenings will have meal service and appetizers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., show-only arrivals at 6:45 p.m., and the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees will feature meal service and appetizers from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., show-only arrivals at 2:15 p.m., and the performance starting at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows: for the dinner and show, adults pay $82, seniors (65+) pay $77, and children (3-17) pay $70, all plus applicable taxes. For the show only, adults pay $65, seniors (65+) pay $60, and children (3-17) pay $55. An online processing fee of $5 per ticket will be added.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts website.

The Riverside is at 95 Riverside Parkway, just off Interstate 95 and Route 17 in Stafford County.