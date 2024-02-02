Raising Cane’s a sign of life at long-stalled The Garrison

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors is set to review a proposal for a new Raising Cane’s restaurant at The Garrison, a long-awaited mixed-use development in North Stafford. The applicant is seeking a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow the construction of a drive-through facility at the planned fast-food establishment.

Approval of the CUP is a crucial step for the restaurant that sells only chicken tenders, to move forward with construction. Supervisors will discuss the case at their public meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, inside the county government center at 1300 Courthouse Road.

The development would sit near the intersection of Garrisonville Road (Route 610) and Travis Lane, across from a Dunkin Donuts. Plans include a single-story, 3,077-square-foot building with a drive-through. Access to the site will be facilitated through a new entrance along internal shared access roads, with no direct access to Route 610. The property, spanning 1.16 acres, is part of the larger 44-acre Garrison at Stafford development.

Raising Canes is the first sign of life for the Garrison at Stafford project, which was touted as Stafford County’s first mixed-use development since signs notified residents of its construction in 2015.

When county leaders and officials from the property owner, The Pence Group, ceremonially broke ground for the project in 2021, plans for the development included 130 apartments and is set to be anchored by a new Regal Cinemas movie theatre. While groundbreaking occurred in 2021, the timeline for the movie theater’s construction remains uncertain.

The current proposal for Raising Cane’s restaurant aligns with the overall vision of The Garrison at Stafford, contributing to the commercial aspect of the development, according to county documents. If approved by the Board of Supervisors, this would mark the latest addition to the Raising Cane’s chain in the region, following recent openings in Fredericksburg and a forthcoming location in Manassas.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!