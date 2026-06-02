Woodbridge Man Dies in Interstate 66 Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash that happened Sunday, May 31, 2026, on Interstate 66 westbound at the ten-mile marker in Warren County.

Tyler C. Santos, 34, of Woodbridge, was riding a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 westbound when the motorcycle left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and caught fire. Santos was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police. No other vehicles were involved.

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