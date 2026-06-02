Public Defender Seeks Release for Murder Suspect

“Bhatt has been denied bond twice before,” Prince William Times reported. “Irving also denied Bhatt bond once before on Sept. 20, 2024… At the time, Irving held a lengthy hearing in which prosecutors presented evidence… and said the evidence brought by the prosecutors was ‘overwhelming.’”

Naresh Bhatt, 39, has been jailed since August 2024 on first-degree murder and defiling a dead body charges in the presumed death of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who vanished in July 2024. His public defender filed a new bond motion that will be heard Wednesday morning in Prince William County Circuit Court. No new details on changed circumstances were released.