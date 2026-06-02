Stafford County Grand Jury Adds Charges Against Tour Bus Driver in Deadly I-95 Crash

A Stafford County grand jury on Monday, June 1, 2026, indicted Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York, on three additional felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection with the May 30 tour bus crash on southbound Interstate 95 that killed five people.

The new indictments bring the total to five felony counts of involuntary manslaughter — one for each victim — along with the reckless driving charge. The charges relate to the multi-vehicle crash in a work zone and supplement two initial involuntary manslaughter counts filed against Dong on May 31.

Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen stated that a capias (bench warrant) was issued following the indictments, leading to Dong’s formal service of the charges while he remains hospitalized. Virginia State Police arrested him at the hospital on the new warrants. He is being held without bond and remains in the custody of the Rappahannock Regional Jail while recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.

“Once the defendant is released from the hospital he will be transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending his initial appearance before the Stafford General District Court and the Stafford Circuit Court,” Olsen’s office noted. His first court appearance is expected via video.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of May 30 when the tour bus operated by E&P Travel, based in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, struck multiple vehicles in a work zone. Victims included a family of four traveling from Massachusetts to South Carolina for a wedding, and a woman from Massachusetts who was in the first vehicle hit by the bus.

Investigators reported little to no evidence of braking by the bus driver. Olsen previously determined probable cause existed that Dong was driving in a criminally negligent manner.

The case has drawn federal scrutiny over Dong’s commercial driver’s license (CDL). The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a subpoena to New York state on Monday, demanding all documents related to the issuance of Dong’s initial CDL, entry-level driver training, and his training at the 7 CDL Driving School. The state has until 10 a.m. Wednesday to comply or face potential penalties, including civil or criminal contempt.

Dong, who immigrated from China and became a U.S. citizen, does not speak English, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. His CDL was issued by New York in 2024. Most U.S. roadway signage and testing, including recent federal requirements for CDL exams, are conducted in English only.

New York has faced prior federal penalties, including the loss of $73 million in April for failing to revoke illegally issued commercial licenses. The case has also highlighted broader concerns regarding CDL training programs and licensing standards.

Dong remains hospitalized but in custody. He was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Saturday and his custody status has not changed.

Alan Wooten, of the Center Square, contributed to this report.