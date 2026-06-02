Stafford Firefighters Seek Shorter Workweek

“The average person works 40 hours a week. We’re doing 56. So, if we can draw back and do 42, I mean it helps us, and it turns around and helps the community as well,” FOX 5 DC reported.

“A lot of departments are going to it because it is the best schedule for the fire department. And the fire department is here to serve the citizens, and we can do that adequately with the 56-hour workweek, but we can do it even better with a 42-hour workweek.”

Union president Jake Rawls and members of Stafford County Professional Fire Fighters Local 4012 cited the physical and mental toll from last week’s deadly I-95 bus crash response as a key reason for the proposed shift from 56-hour to 42-hour workweeks. The request will go before the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for consideration.