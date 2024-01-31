Sups get along, first-ever comedy show

It’s the middle of the week, and it’s a cold one with scattered sprinkles before 4 o’clock today, temps going up to the mid to high 40s. Water’s End Brewery brings you the full forecast because, sometimes, no matter the weather, all you need is a Damn Beer.

Topping the news today, at least 10 students face charges after a series of fights that locked down Brooke Point High School in Stafford. Assault and battery by mob and obstruction of justice are just some of the charges filed after the incident on Monday, January 29, 2024. It comes 11 days after another student was taken to a hospital following a fight at the same school.

They like each other, so far: The Prince William Board of County Supervisors were in high spirits Monday and Tuesday during a retreat at Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge. Elected officials governing Virginia’s second-largest locality were cordial and expressed optimism under Deshundra Jefferson’s new leadership, who replaced Ann Wheeler as At-large Chair on January 1.

It’s an about-face from the past four years rife with disagreement and partisanship, with pressing decisions — from data centers and immigration policies at the county jail to an asphalt plant— resulting in marathon meetings that lasted for days and ended in party-line votes.

We caught you looking: This photo sent to us by Community Transparency Advocate Alan Gloss shows the supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting looking at PotomacLocal.com, no doubt eyeing that mouthwatering ad from Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge. You gotta love those supervisors supporting local businesses.

And the best part about that ad is that we designed it so that when you click “like,” you see a meat explosion! Let us design a custom “likable” ad today for your local business and put it in front of 1.5 million readers.

Things aren’t looking good at Metz Middle School in Manassas, where SOL pass rates are down in every category except geometry. Truancy is also up at the school, and some parents have taken to our Facebook comments section to express their outrage.

They’re encouraging more parents to flood school board meetings to speak up and demand teachers confiscate distracting cell phones in the classroom, address chronic bullying, and give more help to struggling ESL students they say are dragging down the school’s overall scores.

With the big-box store closing its doors, we want to know what should replace Best Buy at Stafford Marketplace. Take our one-question survey now. Later this week, we’ll post the top results in a poll and tell you what Best Buy told us about why it’s closing the Stafford location.

Several people from our communities are On the Move today, from making the Dean’s List and honor roll to the new guy appointed to the Board of Directors at The Young Marines, a national youth organization headquartered in Dumfries. See who they are and congratulate them as our region’s best!

Ever wanted to work at an actual baseball stadium? The Fredricksburg Nationals will hold a Gameday Staff Job Fair on Thursday, February 8. The Minor Leaguer is hiring for everything from parking attendants to production staff.

If you’d rather spend your summer working in the halls of local government instead of vying for the Baseball Hall of Fame, Prince William County announced its new paid internship program for college students. The county says it’ll give students “invaluable experience and expand their knowledge regarding local government.”

But who wants to work when you can laugh the night away at the first-ever comedy show at the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour? The March 2 show will feature Dewayne White, a D.C.-based standup comedian and a combat-wounded Army veteran. When clicked, the event link wants to automatically start a Facetime call with the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbor. If you call, tell ’em you read about the show on Potomac Local News.

Also making local entertainment news today, Workhouse Arts Center received five Helen Hayes Awards for its 2023 production of “Urinetown.” The awards are the Washington, D.C.-area equivalent to the Tony Awards, and it’s the second year in a row the Workhouse has been honored.

Still to come this week…

Stafford County’s Economic Development Team will explore the ever-changing world of AI and examine how it will affect local businesses during its upcoming Beer and Business event at Full Distance Brewing. Keynote speaker Will King shared his insights with us ahead of the event.

We look into Rebellion Bourbon Bar and Kitchen and how its owners plan to shake up the Fredericksburg city restaurant scene…

We’ll tell you about plans for a new museum and environmental education center at one of the oldest homes in Prince William County…

We’ll also explore why Virginia is the fourth-easiest state to sell a home and talk with a local Realtor about what’s selling and who’s moving into our region. Our interview comes after new numbers show people are fleeing Fairfax County in droves.

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Thanks for reading today, and we’ll see you tomorrow.