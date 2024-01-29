On the Move: Recognizing achievements in our community

Potomac Local News is pleased to highlight the remarkable achievements of residents in our community through our regular feature, “On the Move.” This edition celebrates individuals who have demonstrated excellence in various fields.

Ernesto Febus Appointed to Young Marines Board of Directors

The Young Marines, a national youth organization headquartered in Dumfries, has appointed USMC (ret) Ernesto Febus of Dale City to its board of directors.

With over 44 years of military and Defense Department contracting experience, Febus brings a wealth of expertise to the organization.

Febus, a retired Marine Corps First Sergeant, currently supports the US Space Force Headquarters Installation and Mission office at LMI government consulting.

Academic Excellence

Geneva College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester includes Colin Shea from Dumfries.

The University of Rhode Island’s Dean’s List features local students Lillian Luong, Asa McQueen, Maddie Melice, Caitlin Reardon, Noelle Sterner, and Emma Vente.

Carl Kline from Woodbridge earns a spot on Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List.

The University of Alabama recognizes several local students, including Hannah Towles, Peyton Worley, David Macleod, Abigail Russell, Ashlyn Solenberger, Ethan Abbott, Samantha Hancock, Magnolia Malone, Peyton Rooney, Rachel Stepp, and Aniya Trader.

Gold Star Achievements at The Citadel

Cadets Colin Weldon of Woodbridge and Elijah Bass of Stafford receive gold stars for achieving a 3.7 GPA or higher in the fall 2023 semester.

Graduates and Dean’s List Awardees at Mississippi State University

Samed Agirbas of Gainesville receives a Master of Business Adm, and Logan White of Woodbridge receives a Bachelor of Science.

Cedar Crest College’s Dean’s List

Megan Fiedler of Woodbridge and Alana Connor of Manassas are recognized for their exceptional academic achievements.

Dean’s Lists and Honor Rolls

Local students making Dean’s Lists include John Petro, Seth Meservey, Colin Weldon, Elijah Bass, Preston Paris, Sha’Lynn Hagans, Anna Keast, Lauren Callaghan, Nicholas Slater, Naomi Woolfolk, Megan McLarty, Macey Stewart, Aidan McGuire, and Mckenna Connelly.

Sports Achievements

Bryce Corbett from Radford is honored as the 2024 Big South Preseason Men’s Golfer of the Year.

University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band in the Rose Bowl Parade

Delaney Woodard of Bristow, a member of the Million Dollar Band, performed in the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s Day.

Samford University’s Dean’s List

Mckenna Connelly of Stafford, VA, is among the 2,122 students named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

Potomac Local News congratulates these individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to our community. If you have any noteworthy accomplishments or stories to share, Contact us.



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