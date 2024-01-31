A few sprinkles or flurries in the Mid-Atlantic region | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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Summary of the weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

An upper-level low and associated surface low pressure/cold front are crossing the central and southern Appalachians.

A cloud shield associated with the low is causing a few sprinkles or flurries in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Measurable precipitation and accumulating snowfall are limited, with a drying trend expected as the low moves offshore.

Lingering moisture may result in a few sprinkles or flurries into the early afternoon, especially along/west of the Allegheny Front.

Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal, with highs in the 40s (30s over mountains) and lows in the 30s (20s in sheltered valleys and over higher terrain).

Some patchy fog is possible in areas where low-level moisture lingers and clouds break.

Extended Forecast: