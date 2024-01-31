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A few sprinkles or flurries in the Mid-Atlantic region | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Sometimes all you need is a Damn Beer. Take 96oz of this crisp, Golden Ale brewed fresh by Water’s End Brewery to-go with you in a 6-Pounder for just $14.99!

 

 

Summary of the weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

  • An upper-level low and associated surface low pressure/cold front are crossing the central and southern Appalachians.
  • A cloud shield associated with the low is causing a few sprinkles or flurries in the Mid-Atlantic region.
  • Measurable precipitation and accumulating snowfall are limited, with a drying trend expected as the low moves offshore.
  • Lingering moisture may result in a few sprinkles or flurries into the early afternoon, especially along/west of the Allegheny Front.
  • Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal, with highs in the 40s (30s over mountains) and lows in the 30s (20s in sheltered valleys and over higher terrain).
  • Some patchy fog is possible in areas where low-level moisture lingers and clouds break.

Extended Forecast:

  • Wednesday: Scattered sprinkles before 1 pm, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
  • Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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