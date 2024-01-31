A few sprinkles or flurries in the Mid-Atlantic region | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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Summary of the weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
- An upper-level low and associated surface low pressure/cold front are crossing the central and southern Appalachians.
- A cloud shield associated with the low is causing a few sprinkles or flurries in the Mid-Atlantic region.
- Measurable precipitation and accumulating snowfall are limited, with a drying trend expected as the low moves offshore.
- Lingering moisture may result in a few sprinkles or flurries into the early afternoon, especially along/west of the Allegheny Front.
- Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal, with highs in the 40s (30s over mountains) and lows in the 30s (20s in sheltered valleys and over higher terrain).
- Some patchy fog is possible in areas where low-level moisture lingers and clouds break.
Extended Forecast:
- Wednesday: Scattered sprinkles before 1 pm, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
- Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.