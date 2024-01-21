Assault at Brooke Point High School

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 12:30 p.m., a disturbance unfolded at Brooke Point High School, located at 1700 Courthouse Road. Deputy D.J. Taylor, fulfilling his School Resource Officer (SRO) duties, responded to the commotion caused by two students engaged in a physical altercation.

Upon arrival, school staff assisted in separating the two students involved in the fight. Investigation revealed that student one had initiated the confrontation by approaching student two with the intention of starting a fight. As the victim tried to disengage from the situation, she became the target of an assault by the aggressor.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Subsequently, a criminal complaint for unlawful wounding was obtained against the primary aggressor, leading to her detention at the Juvenile Detention Center.

DISTURBANCE AT EXCEL INN & SUITES AND WAWA

In a separate incident on January 18, 2024, at 1:53 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at Excel Inn & Suites, located at 594 Warrenton Road. The disturbance involved a customer who was reportedly cursing and screaming at an employee. Following the removal of the suspect from the property and being trespassed, deputies hoped the incident had concluded. However, approximately ten minutes later, deputies received another disturbance call, this time at Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, involving the same suspect.

Upon making contact with the suspect for the second time, he issued threats to the deputies. Subsequent attempts to detain the suspect, who exhibited signs of public intoxication and disorderly behavior, resulted in resistance. The suspect further attempted to spit on deputies, leading to charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice. The belligerent behavior continued during the suspect’s appearance in front of the magistrate, resulting in his detention at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

FRAUD AT HOLY CROSS ACADEMY AND PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

On the same day, at 10:35 a.m., Deputy E.M. Brooks responded to Holy Cross Academy, located at 250 Stafford Lakes Parkway, for a reported fraud case. Staff members notified authorities of fraudulent checks being cashed, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Additionally, at 11:44 a.m., Deputy O.J. Martins responded to the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building lobby, 1225 Courthouse Road, for a scam report. The reporting party stated that she had received an email from an alleged recovery agent claiming to represent the attorney general. The suspect asserted the existence of a court order and demanded the reporting party send prepaid debit cards to avoid arrest. Recognizing the suspicious nature of the request, the reporting party did not comply and promptly reported the incident.

LARCENY AT SHEETZ ON GARRISONVILLE ROAD

At 11:17 p.m. on January 18, 2024, Deputy A.T. Leckemby observed a man acting suspiciously in the candy aisle of Sheetz, located at 1175 Garrisonville Road. Responding to the situation, Deputy Leckemby reviewed security footage with staff, confirming his suspicion that the suspect had concealed over $50 worth of items. The suspect was subsequently charged with shoplifting.

These incidents highlight the diverse range of criminal activities occurring within Stafford County on a single day. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to remain vigilant and report any information related to these incidents or others to (540) 658-4450.