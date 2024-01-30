A series of disturbances at Brooke Point High School on Courthouse Road prompted a lockdown as law enforcement and school staff worked to address the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff.

The incident unfolded at 7:22 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, when Deputy D.J. Taylor, performing his School Resource Officer duties, was alerted to a large fight erupting in the cafeteria, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. Additional deputies were called in to assist with crowd control as they worked alongside school staff to separate the parties involved.

Despite initial efforts to contain the situation, the tensions escalated, leading to further disturbances, including social media threats and another altercation where staff members were assaulted, the sheriff’s office states. In light of the ongoing issues, deputies and school staff decided to implement a lockdown.

No serious injuries were reported during the incidents. However, six students face criminal complaints for assault and battery by mob, two for assault and battery, one for obstruction of justice, and one for the use of a person’s identity with the intent to intimidate. An 18-year-old student charged with assault and battery by a mob has been released on personal recognizance, and additional complaints may be filed later, states the sheriff’s office.

The school will handle disciplinary actions for all involved students, the sheriff’s office states. An investigation continues, and police remain on campus.

Monday’s incident was the second in as many weeks at the school. The first, on January 18, left one student in a hospital.

Please contact us if your child has been affected by the situation at Brooke Point, and share your story.

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