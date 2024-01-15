‘So everyone just stares at each other and worships Huntley?’

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Snow day: We’re expecting up to three inches of snow today, according to our forecast sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Send us your snow pictures.

Events: Post your events to our local calendar FREE by clicking this link. We reach 1.5 million readers a year, so FREE ain’t bad for that amount of targeted reach.

MLK Day: Reporter Katherine Madere is covering the 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Program & Youth Oratorical Competition, held this year at Colgan Senior High School near Woodbridge.

New Mexican-style: Amelia Breeden’s story about Anita’s New Mexican-style diner reopening near Manassas has drawn some debate on our Facebook page, proving once again that people on social media will argue over anything.

“Oh man, this brings back wonderful memories from my childhood.”

“So many great El Salvadoran places in Manassas. I was actually sad to see this.”

Huntley event confusion: Some on the FredNats Facebook page are confused about the event at the baseball stadium honoring Fredericksburg’s “Huntley,” who won season 24 of “The Voice” on NBC.

“What fun? No food, no game, no concert? So everyone just stares at each other and worships Huntley?”

Trash talkin’: The Stafford County Sheriff took a swipe at Dallas Cowboys fans this morning after their 48-32 loss in the wildcard playoff game. Full story.

Supervisors: Prince William and Stafford counties Board of Supervisors meetings will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Our reporters will cover stories about adding classroom trailers to preserve historic sites.

Shootings: We’re following several breaking stories today, including two shootings, on our homepage.

Drop a line: Tell us how we’re doing and send news tips to [email protected].

Thanks for your continued support of local news in our communities.

Uriah Kiser

Publisher

Potomac Local News