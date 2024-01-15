Deputies stop Ohio man after 85 mph pursuit on Garrisonville Road

Wooding

Stafford sheriff’s office: “An Ohio man who thought he could outrun the police in North Stafford last night ended up just as disappointed as Dallas Cowboys fans this morning. On January 14th at 10:32 p.m. Deputy J.W. Ahern attempted to stop a Toyota Sequoia on westbound Garrisonville Road near Eustace Road for not having any rear lights. Instead of stopping for the minor traffic violation, the driver conducted a U-turn and accelerated eastbound on Garrisonville Road, initiating a pursuit.”

“The suspect sped up to 85 mph before turning left onto Center Street and then right onto Barrett Heights Road. Deputy Ahern provided updates to other deputies in the area as the suspect sped up to nearly 80 mph and turned right onto Onville Road toward Garrisonville Road.”

“Andre Wooding of Akron, Ohio…was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, and no driver’s license. Wooding was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”