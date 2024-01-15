Up to 3 inches of snow through Tuesday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Serving fresh craft beer at four taprooms located throughout Northern Virginia! Visit us today to grab a flight and take some fresh craft beer with you to go!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all of the forecast area through early Tuesday morning. Light snow this morning may ease up around mid-morning before steadier snow overspreads the area mid-afternoon through tonight. Visit http://weather.gov/lwx/winter for more details.”

Today

Snow, mainly after 1 pm. High near 32. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tonight

Snow before 1 am, then snow and freezing rain likely. Low around 30. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tuesday

A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 1pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Light north wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.