Up to 3 inches of snow through Tuesday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all of the forecast area through early Tuesday morning. Light snow this morning may ease up around mid-morning before steadier snow overspreads the area mid-afternoon through tonight. Visit http://weather.gov/lwx/winter for more details.”
Today
Snow, mainly after 1 pm. High near 32. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Tonight
Snow before 1 am, then snow and freezing rain likely. Low around 30. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Tuesday
A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 1 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 1pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Light north wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.