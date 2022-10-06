Helicopter search ensues after felony suspect escapes

Police said a suspect wanted in connection to multiple violent felonies fled police during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped the suspect area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road near Dumfries before 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Police officers, a police K9, and a helicopter from Fairfax County police all searched the area for the suspect but didn’t find him.

Shanti Negus Felton is described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 703-792-6500.

His escape comes after another wanted man, a public drunkard whom a judge found guilty when he chose not to appear in court, also escaped police custody this week in Woodbridge.