Tax payment system crashes, Prince William extends deadline

Those who waited until the last minute to pay their personal property taxes in Prince William County encountered problems.

At 9:30 p.m., the county announced its online tax payment system stopped working. Programmers restored the system about two hours later, the county states. It did not explain why or how the system crashed.

Due to the crash, the county announced today that taxpayers will have until today, October 6, 2022, to pay personal property taxes (vehicles, boats, etc.).

Before the crash, October 5 was the deadline to pay taxes.

Neighboring Manassas city extended its personal property tax deadline to Monday, October 26. Last month, the city agreed to reduce property taxes by 15% and send new bills after residents saw personal property tax bills increase by more than 23% over the past year.