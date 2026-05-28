Stafford Bridge Project Starts June 4 on Rock Hill Church Road

Stafford County drivers should plan for new routes next week. Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) will now close on Thursday, June 4, after weather postponed the original Monday, June 1 start date. The Virginia Department of Transportation is replacing the temporary single-lane bridge over Aquia Creek with a permanent two-lane structure.

The project replaces a 50-year-old bridge that has shown significant deterioration. A temporary bridge was installed in fall 2020 to keep the road open while the $6.4 million project was funded and designed. The new bridge will feature two 11-foot travel lanes, 6-foot paved shoulders, higher rails, and the ability to carry all legal vehicle loads. Rock Hill Church Road will stay closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane through June 2027.

Drivers will follow detours via Route 610 (Garrisonville Road), Route 643 (Joshua Road), and Route 627 (Mountain View Road). About 1,600 vehicles use this section daily.

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