Fredericksburg Taxes Due June 5

“All citizens are encouraged to mail their payments as soon as possible or to schedule their payment online to avoid penalties due to mail service delays,” FXBGgov announced. “Payments for both are due June 5, 2026.”

Payments may be made in person at the Treasurer’s Office at 715 Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg, online at fredericksburgva.gov, or by phone at 540-372-1001.