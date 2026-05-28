Police Blotter: Shooting, Assaults on Officers

A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg in Dumfries on May 25 in what Prince William County police say does not appear to be a random incident. The injury was non-life-threatening.

Other notable incidents include a vehicle pursuit in Fredericksburg, where the driver nearly struck officers and was charged with assault on law enforcement, along with fraud reports and an assault arrest in Stafford County.

This daily police blotter summarizes reports from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Fredericksburg Police Department, and Prince William County Police.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud and Identity Theft Reports

On May 26, deputies responded to two fraud incidents. In the Hamlin Drive area around 7:43 a.m., a victim reported identity theft involving multiple fraudulent accounts opened in their name and fraudulent checks written. In the Willow Landing Road area around 8:59 a.m., a victim reported a stolen, altered, and cashed check. No suspects have been identified in the check case.

Fugitive Warrant Arrest

On May 26 at 9:37 a.m., deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman from Fredericksburg in the Malvern Lakes Circle area on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Simple Assault and Battery

On May 26 at 3:54 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Brent Point Road. A 35-year-old man from Stafford was arrested after reportedly following a vehicle closely, making threats, and having dangerous items in his vehicle. He was charged with simple assault and battery and released with a court date.

Vehicle Vandalism at Commuter Lot

On May 26 at 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to vandalism at the Staffordboro Commuter Lot on Staffordboro Boulevard. A vehicle was scratched while parked. No cameras captured the incident.

Fredericksburg Police

Vehicle Pursuit and Assault on Officers

On May 23 at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street. During the incident, a 22-year-old man from Bumpass operated a vehicle recklessly, nearly striking several officers. He fled when officers attempted a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit that continued into Stafford County before ending near Butler Road. A firearm and empty alcohol containers were recovered from the vehicle. The driver was charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement, eluding police, DUI, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and other offenses. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Prince William County Police

Shooting Investigation in Dumfries

On May 25 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries. A 41-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation is ongoing.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm in Triangle

On May 25, officers investigated a shots-fired call at a residence in the 18100 block of Purvis Drive in Triangle. Multiple gunshots were reported on May 24 around 9:10 p.m. Shell casings were found on the deck and in the backyard. No injuries or property damage were reported. No suspect description is available.

Brandishing Incident in Woodbridge

On May 24 at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to the 12800 block of Old Bridge Lane in Woodbridge. A 23-year-old man reported that a 60-year-old man from Woodbridge brandished a pellet air gun toward him while standing on a porch. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The 60-year-old man was charged with brandishing and released on a summons.

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