Virginia American Water Worker Dies in Dale City Pond Fall

“Virginia American Water is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague,” Virginia American Water insidenova.com reported. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances. Our primary focus right now is supporting our employee’s family and our Virginia employees.”

A 35-year-old employee fell from a boat on May 19, around 11 a.m., in a service pond at the Virginia American Water facility in the 14400 block of Delaney Road in Dale City. He was hospitalized and died three days later on May 22. Prince William County police said no foul play is suspected and the incident appears accidental.